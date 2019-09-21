Iowa Park food pantry remodel Video

WF man receives ninth evading arrest charge Video

Caribfest parade brings culture, costumes to MSU's campus Video

TxDOT officials help secure car seats with Safety Saturday Video

Man with 8 burglary charges jailed after another alleged burglary Video

One person charged with felony terroristic threat in Burkburnett bomb hoax Video

Champions hallway in Holliday grows with UIL 2019 overall state champion title Video

88th annual Pioneer Reunion underway Video

22nd annual Caribfest brings Texomans together, island culture to community Video

Jailers needed for Wichita Co. Jail Video

Marine veteran receives high honor Video