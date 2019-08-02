canceled classes

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Black History Month
Video Center
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Live Stream
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Exhibit launches search for Black Spudders
Horses in Wichita County experience liver failure
Local church partners with McDonald’s to cover customers meals
35th anniversary of Archer County’s only Cold Case homicide
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Tokyo 2020
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Paul, Thunder rally for 112-107 win over struggling Rockets
Top Stories
49ers impressive turnaround leads to Super Bowl appearance
Athlete of the Week: Averee Kleinhans, Nocona – January 20, 2020
No. 4 SDSU chasing 20-0 start of Leonard’s 2010-11 team
Former semifinalist Konta out of Australian Open
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Athlete of the Week: Averee Kleinhans, Nocona – January 20, 2020
Top Stories
Top 10 Plays of the Week – January 19, 2020
Top Stories
High school boys’ basketball: Forestburg vs. Bellevue–Jan. 17, 2020
Team of the Week: Rider Lady Raiders Girl’s Soccer – January 16, 2020
Sports Spotlight: Carl Wiersema – January 15, 2020
High School Girl’s Basketball: Rider vs Wichita Falls – January 14, 2020
Contests
WWE SmackDown Ticket Giveaway
911 Lone Star Giveaway
Big Game Trivia
Pro Football Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
The Mel Robbins Show
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Longtime Lawton police officer dead after fatal single-car accident
canceled classes
Throckmorton schools closed due to illness
Don't Miss
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Woman tases man after finding him with another woman at nightclub
Horses in Wichita County experience liver failure
Steps to watch Super Bowl LIV despite Dish frustrations
Big Game Trivia
Weather
Latest News
Exhibit launches search for Black Spudders
Horses in Wichita County experience liver failure
Base Camp Lindsey hopes to get ball rolling tomorrow
More Local News