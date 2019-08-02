captain hold

1  of  115
Closings & Delays
50 Plus Zone Agape Church WF All Family Chiropractic Anchor Christian Academy Archer City ISD Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Big Pasture Schools Bowie ISD Browning Electric Bryson ISD Burkburnett ISD Children Come First Day Care Children's Dentristry-WF Christ Academy City View ISD Clarity Direct Care Community Health Care Center Crowell ISD Daughters of The Nile Dept of Family and Protective Services (CPS) District Court, 30th District Court, 89th Dr. Diane Cooper Duncan Public Schools Electra ISD Falls-Ride Family Health Center First Baptist Church Henrietta - CDC First Baptist Church WF- Wee School First Presbyterian Church--W.F. Floral Heights United Methodist Church Forestburg ISD Friendly Door - Iowa Park God's Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Green Door Senior Center Growing Center Daycare Harmony Clinics Harrold ISD Health and Human Services Commission Henrietta ISD Holliday ISD Holliday Senior Center Hospice of Wichita Falls Volunteer Training Class Hospice Wings of Hope Imagination Station Daycare-Electra Interfaith Outreach Services Iowa Park CISD Jacksboro ISD Kinderkids Learning Center Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Learning Tree Preschool Maplewood Eyecare Center Midway ISD Midwestern State University Montague ISD Munday ISD Neurological Surgery Specialists of North Texas Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD Nortex Regional Planning Commission North Central Texas College North Texas Rehab Aquatic and Wellness Center Notre Dame Catholic School Olney ISD Orthopaedic Assoc. OSTC & The MRI Center OSTC Wellness and Physical Therapy Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Pediatric Assoc. Petrolia CISD Petrolia Meals on Wheels Petrolia Senior Center and Meals on Wheels Positive Frame of Mind Counseling Prairie Valley ISD Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Service Center Rose St Day treatment Saint Jo ISD School for Little People Seymour ISD Seymour Road Day School Sheppard Air Force Base Social Security Office--WF Southside Youth Senter Stepping Stone Child Care The Bridge Christian school The Kitchen, Red Door, Green Door, Meals On Wheels The Learning Center Preschool Throckmorton ISD Trash Collection Trinity United Methodist Church, WF United Regional Care Plus United Regional Care Plus- Burkburnett United Regional Outpatient Rehab United Regional Physicians Group Vernon College Waste Connections Trash Service Weight Watchers Wichita Christian Wichita County Courthouse Wichita County Offices Wichita Falls Country Chapel Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young County Public Schools

captain hold

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News