Breaking News
Man pleads guilty to intoxication manslaughter for 2018 fatal wreck

car wreck

Recent Videos

Annetta Pope to run for Justice of the Peace

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annetta Pope to run for Justice of the Peace"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-19-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-19-19"

Wally is Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wally is Back"

What the Tech: Sign in with Apple

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Sign in with Apple"

City of Bowie receives grant to fix drainage damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Bowie receives grant to fix drainage damage"

Sandy Hook PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandy Hook PSA"

City View teacher wins contest, looks to start new art program

Thumbnail for the video titled "City View teacher wins contest, looks to start new art program"

New Bowie business promises exercise classes, entertainment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Bowie business promises exercise classes, entertainment"

Meals on Wheels husband-wife team urge others to help program short on volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meals on Wheels husband-wife team urge others to help program short on volunteers"

Hospice of Wichita falls fall volunteer classes begin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice of Wichita falls fall volunteer classes begin"

Livestrong at the Y offers physical, mental strength to cancer survivors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Livestrong at the Y offers physical, mental strength to cancer survivors"

Altus woman pleads in malnourishment death of father

Thumbnail for the video titled "Altus woman pleads in malnourishment death of father"