celebrated

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video Center
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
From toast of town to toxic: Facebook CEO on outs with Dems
Whistleblower willing to answer GOP questions, lawyer says
Trump can begin steps to pull US out of Paris climate deal
Primary election chief back in spotlight after near-ouster
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers past Spurs
Top Stories
Keys to Monday Night Game
Allen leads Broncos past Browns 24-19 in first NFL start
Wilson throws 5 TDs, Seahawks outlast Bucs 40-34 in OT
Harvick has Cup title shot after 3rd straight Texas fall win
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
High School Football: Springtown vs Hirschi – November 1, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Notre Dame vs Wichita Christian – November 1, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Plainview vs Wichita Falls – November 1, 2019
High School Football: Shamrock vs Munday – November 1, 2019
High School Football: Chillicothe vs Knox City – November 1, 2019
High School Football: Woodson vs Benjamin – November 1, 2019
Contests
Cutest Kid In Costume
Turkey Day Giveaway
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Coat Drive
Daily Pledge
Veterans Voices
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Top Stories
Home for the Holidays
Top Stories
Get your vehicle winter ready
Laser cataract surgery in Wichita Falls
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
celebrated
Evangel Temple pastors celebrate 20 years in Wichita Falls
Recent Videos
Evangel Temple pastors celebrate 20 years in Wichita Falls
Video
Yajaira Garcia death anniversary
Video
Fleeks' murder trial given new date
Video
WF man gets probation after pleading guilty to injury to child
Video
WF man pleads guilty to distributing marijuana via the mail
Video
Community rallies around man as he battles cancer, seeks bone marrow transplant
Video
Texomans gathered to honor service of military at Veterans Day parade
Video
Loved ones remember Yajaira Garcia at Los Muertos event before death anniversary
Video
Los Muertos celebration draws community together to remember loved ones
Video
Hamilton Bryan employees spend morning packing meals for No Child Hungry campaign
Video
Lawton woman becomes unconscious while driving, dies at hospital
Video
LSC Conference 4
Video