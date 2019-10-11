cellphone video

Recent Videos

Finger Gun NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Finger Gun NBC News"

Scooter attack Austin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scooter attack Austin"

Crime stoppers golf tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime stoppers golf tournament"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-11-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-11-19"

Christmas Magic Auction Gala

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christmas Magic Auction Gala"

Wichita Falls woman announces plans to run for congressional district 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls woman announces plans to run for congressional district 13"

State Sen. Pat Fallon decides against facing John Cornyn for US Senate seat

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Sen. Pat Fallon decides against facing John Cornyn for US Senate seat"

Protest, memorial planned to mark one year since Wilder's death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protest, memorial planned to mark one year since Wilder's death"

What the Tech: What's a smartphone worth?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: What's a smartphone worth?"

US senator candidate challenging Cornyn visted Texoma, shared reason behind run

Thumbnail for the video titled "US senator candidate challenging Cornyn visted Texoma, shared reason behind run"

SAFB preps for 'Guardians of Freedom' airshow to highlight F-22 maintenance training

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB preps for 'Guardians of Freedom' airshow to highlight F-22 maintenance training"

Church honors children's advocates at third annual luncheon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Church honors children's advocates at third annual luncheon"