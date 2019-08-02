center for disease control and treatment

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Black History Month
Video Center
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Live Stream
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Trump on trial: Obstruction of Congress
Mother dog found on side of road pulling crate with her 4 puppies inside
Second coronavirus case confirmed in the U.S. according to CDC report
97,000 gallons of red wine spills into California river
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Tokyo 2020
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Federer tops Australia’s Millman in 5 sets at Melbourne Park
Top Stories
Buffalo Wild Wings to give away free food if Super Bowl goes into OT
Shiffrin masters World Cup downhill for 1st win in 2020
Tokyo Olympics reach 6-months-to-go mark with some fireworks
15-year-old Gauff upsets ’19 champ Osaka at Australian Open
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Sports Spotlight: Petrolia Girls Basketball – January 23, 2020
Top Stories
City View Inducts Billy Hall Into Hall of Fame – January 22, 2020
Top Stories
Team of the Week: Hirschi Huskies Boy’s Soccer – January 22, 2020
High School Boy’s Soccer: Rider vs Denton – January 21, 2020
High School Boy’s Soccer: Hirschi vs Mineral Wells – January 21, 2020
High School Girl’s Soccer: Hirschi vs Mineral Wells – January 21, 2020
Contests
Big Game Trivia
Pro Football Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
The Mel Robbins Show
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
center for disease control and treatment
Second coronavirus case confirmed in the U.S. according to CDC report
Don't Miss
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Living conditions in Freedom Estates still a concern after town hall
How to watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ episodes interrupted by impeachment hearings
Man charged with assault on police officers after allegedly stealing two beers
Flu season begins with high numbers across Texoma school districts
Vernon ISD moves forward with solar panel installation
Latest News
Hardeman County Republication Party to host town hall in Quanah
Second coronavirus case confirmed in the U.S. according to CDC report
97,000 gallons of red wine spills into California river
More Local News