century city center

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
On The Bright Side
MSU Matters
Border Report
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Inside the 3 days that remade the Democratic primary
Dirty devices & coronavirus: How to clean your phone
Video
Effect of daylight saving time on health
Video
‘I sing in or out of uniform at the drop of a dime’: Richmond police officer shows off soulful vocals
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Brewers sign long-term deal with ex-NL MVP Christian Yelich
Top Stories
World Cup skiing finals in Cortina canceled because of virus
Henri Richard, winner of 11 Cups with Canadiens, dies at 84
More sporting events affected by spreading virus
Tokyo organizers downsize arrival ceremony for Olympic torch
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Team of the Week: Rider Boy’s Basketball – March 5, 2020
Video
Top Stories
10PM Sportscast – March 3, 2020 (Super Tuesday Bonus Edition)
Video
Top Stories
Rider, Hirschi make Texoma sports history by heading to regional tournament in same year
High School Baseball: Holliday vs Wichita Falls – March 2, 2020
Video
High School Softball: Burkburnett vs Henrietta – March 2, 2020
Video
High School Softball: Windthorst vs Holliday – March 2, 2020
Video
Contests
Safe Place Selfie
Basketball Madness
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
Women’s Expo
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Obituaries
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Pros
Education Matters
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
A great place to work
Video
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now:
Live Now:
LSC MEN’S BASKETBALL: Texas A&M Kingsville vs DBU
1
of
/
2
Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at Noon
2
of
/
2
century city center
Vernon College to offer evening LVN program beginning fall 2020
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Life-long friends celebrate 101st, 102nd, 103rd birthdays together
Video
Weather
Vernon College to offer evening LVN program beginning fall 2020
Ice cream truck owner charged with I.D. theft again
State of Texas confirms first coronavirus case
Video
Latest News
Vernon College to offer evening LVN program beginning fall 2020
Lisa Little named Texoma’s “Remarkable Woman” by Mel Robbins
Video
EPA releases list of disinfectants to use against COVID-19 coronavirus
Video
More Local News