Champion Field Band in the TAPPS State Competition

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video Center
Hispanic Heritage Month
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Trump allies push to unmask whistleblower on Ukraine
Thousands march in Chile protest after summit cancellations
Online petition attempts to create 24/7 surveillance of communities in honor of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
How to check if sex offenders live in your neighborhood before your kids go trick or treating
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Scottie Scheffler leads PGA Tour’s Bermuda Championship
Top Stories
Early and pricey: Trump’s World Series ad an expensive pitch
Redskins’ Williams reveals cancer scare, explains holdout
Rutgers softball coaches accused of intimidation, abuse
Nats fans celebrate win _ without climbing the light poles
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
High School Football: Aubrey vs Iowa Park – October 25, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Burkburnett vs Hirschi – October 25, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Quanah vs Munday – October 25, 2019
High School Football: Benjamin vs Throckmorton – October 25, 2019
High School Football: Callisburg vs Holliday – October 25, 2019
High School Football: Crowell vs Northside – October 25, 2019
Contests
Cutest Kid In Costume
Turkey Day Giveaway
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Daily Pledge
Veterans Voices
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
Breast Cancer Awareness
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Top Stories
Get your vehicle winter ready
Top Stories
Laser cataract surgery in Wichita Falls
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Champion Field Band in the TAPPS State Competition
Wichita Christian High School Band wins state award
Recent Videos
K9 heroes in training
Video
Court rules Colorado police won't pay compensation after destroying a family's home during their pursuit of a shoplifting suspect.
Video
A growing number of women are being diagnosed with breast cancer at younger ages, with no family history.
Video
Top trends this Halloween have consumers spending big bucks
Video
A former engineer for City of Lakeland, Florida has been arrested after being accused of providing false information on his 2012 job application, new documents show.
Video
Nightmare on Main Street
Video
Hirschi Veterans Day program
Video
Birthdays Anniversary 10-31-19
Video
League of women voters 100 anniversary
Video
How cold is too cold for your dog?
Video
Preventing and thawing frozen pipes
Video
Haynes Elementary hires Shatanya Clarke as 'Principal for the Day'
Video