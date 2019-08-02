chapparals

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
On The Bright Side
Black History Month
Border Report
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
What to watch as 14 states vote in Super Tuesday primaries
Crime Stoppers: Robert Earl Sanders Cold Case Homicide
Candidate Profile: Wichita Co. Constable Precinct 1
Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC, cites comments to women
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Big Race – Daytona
Tokyo 2020
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
College Softball: Vernon College ranked in NJCAA
Video
Top Stories
No. 4 Baylor holds on for 71-68 overtime win over Texas Tech
High School Baseball: Holliday vs Wichita Falls – March 2, 2020
Video
High School Softball: Burkburnett vs Henrietta – March 2, 2020
Video
High School Softball: Windthorst vs Holliday – March 2, 2020
Video
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
High School Baseball: Holliday vs Wichita Falls – March 2, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Softball: Burkburnett vs Henrietta – March 2, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Softball: Windthorst vs Holliday – March 2, 2020
Video
Top 10 Plays of the Week – March 1, 2020
Video
Team of the Week: Bowie Lady Rabbits – February 26, 2020
Video
High School Softball: Henrietta vs Seymour – February 29, 2020
Video
Contests
Justin Flom: Make Magic Share Joy Ticket Giveaway
Dinosaur Adventure Ticket Giveaway
Styx Ticket Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
Women’s Expo
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Obituaries
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Pros
Education Matters
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
A great place to work
Video
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
chapparals
College Softball: Vernon College ranked in NJCAA
Video
Don't Miss
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Luby’s permanently closed as owner fights pancreatic cancer
Video: Police investigating armed robbery at Graham Allsup’s
Mike’s Towing upcoming auction set for March 7th
Auto Racing Challenge
Get ready to ‘Spring Forward’ on March 8, 2020
Latest News
Crime Stoppers: Robert Earl Sanders Cold Case Homicide
Texas Democrats support loosening marijuana rules but differ on how to do so, poll shows
Candidate Profile: Wichita Co. Constable Precinct 1
More Local News