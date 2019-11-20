child death

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video Center
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Myanmar: Suu Kyi to lead team to fight genocide accusation
Wichita Co Adoption Day puts spotlight on adoption as nine children officially join their forever families
In rare move, N. Carolina county removes Confederate statue
Jamie Culley declares candidacy for 13th congressional district
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Steelers’ Rudolph: ‘No acceptable excuse’ for role in brawl
Top Stories
Browns’ Garrett having appeal heard for NFL suspension
Koepka withdraws from Presidents Cup, replaced by Fowler
Shark crosses Pacific: Parra signs with Yomiuri Giants
Andy Murray wins in his return to the Davis Cup
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Girls Basketball: Throckmorton vs Notre Dame – November 19, 2019
Top Stories
Girls Basketball: City View vs Munday – November 19, 2019
Top Stories
Girls Basketball: Hirschi vs Decatur – November 19, 2019
Girls Basketball: Iowa Park vs Rider – November 19, 2019
Athlete of the Week: Seth Isbell – November 18, 2019
Top Ten Plays of the Week – November 17, 2019
Contests
Home for the Holidays Contest
Cutest Kid In Costume
Turkey Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Coat Drive
Daily Pledge
Veterans Voices
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
Home for the Holidays
Lone Star NYE 2020
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Top Stories
The very cool hats
Top Stories
Home for the Holidays
Get your vehicle winter ready
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Accident on Seymour Road near Hiawatha Blvd blocks traffick
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Lloyd Ruby Overpass shut down due to rollover accident
2
of
/
2
child death
First Texas child dies of flu in 2019