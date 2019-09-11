childcare centers

Recent Videos

Nonprofit officials eagerly await Texoma Gives 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nonprofit officials eagerly await Texoma Gives 2019"

Man connected to multiple robberies, home invasions, shootings indicted on new home invasion charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man connected to multiple robberies, home invasions, shootings indicted on new home invasion charge"

First responders honored with 'Star of Texas' recognition at state Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders honored with 'Star of Texas' recognition at state Capitol"

WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell"

Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K"

Fort Sill Army Post observes Sept. 11 with special training for new trainees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Sill Army Post observes Sept. 11 with special training for new trainees"

Remembering 9/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering 9/11"

Backdoor theatre interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backdoor theatre interview"

2019 9/11 5k memorial run

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 9/11 5k memorial run"

Apple iPhone 11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Apple iPhone 11"

911 memorial 5k run

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 memorial 5k run"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-11-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-11-19"