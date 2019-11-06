Arrest in Eddie Donte Hill murder Video

Sword believed to have been used in the Revolutionary War, then again by a future president during the War of 1812 found four decades after disappearing from a Cincinnati museum. Video

Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend. Video

13-year-old murder suspect on the run Video

With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time. Video

All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election Video

Proposition results Video

General election turnout Video

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19 Video

Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter. Video

Crime spree ends in MN home invasion Video