Clay County Jail

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
On The Bright Side
MSU Matters
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Crime Stoppers: burglary of habitation
Video
Most California schools likely out until fall, Gov. Newsom says
Local theaters press pause
United Regional makes changes to visitors policy effective March 18 amid coronavirus
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Texas Rangers
Masters Report
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
Silver Star Nation
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Kerr says USA Basketball still planning for Tokyo 2020
Top Stories
Earnhardt, Busch sign on for NASCAR esports series
New normal: MLB adjusts to coronavirus uncertainty
Report: Kevin Durant among 4 Brooklyn Nets players with coronavirus
PGA Championship the 2nd major postponed by coronavirus
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Top 10 Plays of the Week – March 15, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Baseball: Windthorst vs Gunter – March 14, 2020
Top Stories
High School Softball: Holliday vs HSAA Angels – March 14, 2020
High School Softball: City View vs Archer City – March 14, 2020
High School Softball: Windthorst vs Iowa Park – March 14, 2020
Video
High School Softball: Iowa Park vs HSAA – March 14, 2020
Video
Contests
Safe Place Selfie
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
Women’s Expo
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Obituaries
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
What the Tech
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Pros
Education Matters
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Palliative Care of Hospice
Video
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Arlington resident dies from COVID-19 (coronavirus), first in North Texas
Previous Alert
1
of
/
18
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival
1
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls
2
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
97th District Court Jury Trials
3
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Boots and Heels for Hot Meals
4
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Child Support Dockets
5
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game
6
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Cowboy True
7
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office
8
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Hospice of Wichita Falls
9
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
LEPC Meeting
10
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
March Movie Madness
11
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Red Door Senior Center
12
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy
13
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
River Bend Nature Center
14
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner
15
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day
16
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
The Museum of North Texas History
17
of
/
18
Closings & Delays
Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association
18
of
/
18
Clay County Jail
Clay County Jail visitation suspended
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Interactive Radar
Weather
Arlington resident dies from COVID-19 (coronavirus), first in North Texas
Video
Live Stream
MUST SEE VIDEO: Tornado outside of Throckmorton
Video
Latest News
MUST SEE VIDEO: Tornado outside of Throckmorton
Video
Crime Stoppers: burglary of habitation
Video
Arlington resident dies from COVID-19 (coronavirus), first in North Texas
Video
More Local News