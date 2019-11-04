climbing trip

Recent Videos

Wichita and Archer County Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita and Archer County Chase"

Birthdays 11-4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 11-4-19"

OK Open carry injunction

Thumbnail for the video titled "OK Open carry injunction"

Oklahoma mass prison release

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma mass prison release"

Annual coat drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Annual coat drive"

Wichita and Archer Co. deputies reportedly involved in chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita and Archer Co. deputies reportedly involved in chase"

Semi accident under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Semi accident under investigation"

Evangel Temple pastors celebrate 20 years in Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evangel Temple pastors celebrate 20 years in Wichita Falls"

Yajaira Garcia death anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yajaira Garcia death anniversary"

Fleeks' murder trial given new date

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fleeks' murder trial given new date"

WF man gets probation after pleading guilty to injury to child

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man gets probation after pleading guilty to injury to child"

WF man pleads guilty to distributing marijuana via the mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man pleads guilty to distributing marijuana via the mail"