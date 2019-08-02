Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Black History Month
Video Center
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Live Stream
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Iranian leader calls missile attack a ‘slap’ at US bases
Philippines orders evacuation of Filipinos from Iraq, Iran
The Latest: US general: Iran missiles ‘intended’ to kill
US, Iran step back from the brink; region still on edge
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Tokyo 2020
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Panthers’ Matt Rhule faces major quarterback decision
Top Stories
McCarthy gets shot with another iconic franchise in Cowboys
New York Giants finalize deal to make Joe Judge head coach
Heisman reunion: 5 winners suit up for Ravens-Titans matchup
AP Top 25 Podcast: LSU vs. Clemson in CFP title preview
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
Boy’s High School Soccer: Hirschi vs Snyder – January 7, 2020
Top Stories
Boy’s High School Soccer: Rider vs Braswell – January 7, 2020
Top Stories
Girl’s High School Basketball: Iowa Park vs Wichita Falls – January 7, 2020
Girl’s High School Basketball: Notre Dame vs Christ Academy – January 7, 2020
Boy’s High School Basketball: City View vs Iowa Park – January 7, 2020
Boy’s High School Basketball: Notre Dame vs Christ Academy – January 7, 2020
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Daily Pledge
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
Bridal Market
The Mel Robbins Show
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
A 50 year Christmas Eve Tradition
Top Stories
Tree of Lights
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
cots
Puerto Ricans left homeless after biggest quake in century
Don't Miss
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Weather
Case of 2 missing kids grows to include deaths, cult rumors
County court judges request assistance from growing caseloads
WFPD: Man chokes girlfriend after she claimed his fart smelled horrible
Body found in Maplewood Pond identified as male
Latest News
Takata recall of 10M inflators could be last of air bag saga
What the Tech: CES Day 3–Smart homes
Body found in Maplewood Pond identified as male
More Local News