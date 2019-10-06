Court Appointed Special Advocates

Recent Videos

Music, memories of Don Larson fill Stick's Place as Larsonfest breaks fundraising record for CASA

Lawton PD investigates 'horrific' shooting, third this weekend

Officers build bond after taking bullets for their communities

Fellow fuel haulers host benefit ride for family of man killed Windthorst tanker fire

Lawton woman hospitalized following Saturday morning shooting

Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday

National Farm to School month prompts kids to get in touch with homegrown food

Cubs Scouts lend a helping hand for elderly neighbor

What the Tech: App of the Day—MadeFire Comics

Local children's book features Wichita Falls landmarks

Texomans ready to Race for the Cure Saturday

