Crime Stopper

Recent Videos

What the Tech: App of the Day–Gigwalk

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day–Gigwalk"

Burkburnett man pleads guilty to child endangerment after daughter tests positive for meth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett man pleads guilty to child endangerment after daughter tests positive for meth"

One sentenced to prison following charge for printing fake IDs

Thumbnail for the video titled "One sentenced to prison following charge for printing fake IDs"

Woman receives deferred sentence of community service after attacking woman with crowbar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman receives deferred sentence of community service after attacking woman with crowbar"

STUDENTS AT FT. BELKNAP

Thumbnail for the video titled "STUDENTS AT FT. BELKNAP"

ACISD CAREER FAIR

Thumbnail for the video titled "ACISD CAREER FAIR"

HEMP CONFERENCE

Thumbnail for the video titled "HEMP CONFERENCE"

SECOND SAMS EMBEZZLER

Thumbnail for the video titled "SECOND SAMS EMBEZZLER"

THIRD BURK ROBBERY SENTENCE

Thumbnail for the video titled "THIRD BURK ROBBERY SENTENCE"

DESTINY DUNBAR SENTENCE

Thumbnail for the video titled "DESTINY DUNBAR SENTENCE"

Ryan Braiser prepares for a day with the Thunderbirds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ryan Braiser prepares for a day with the Thunderbirds"

Optimus Prime visits Fain Elementary, assembles in WF for Comic Expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Optimus Prime visits Fain Elementary, assembles in WF for Comic Expo"