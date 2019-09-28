diversity

Recent Videos

'Walk to end Alzheimer's' raises nearly $100,000 for research

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Walk to end Alzheimer's' raises nearly $100,000 for research"

Red River Hemp Aid officials hold educational family-friendly event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red River Hemp Aid officials hold educational family-friendly event"

WFPD investigates fatal pin-pin accident Friday night

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD investigates fatal pin-pin accident Friday night"

Texoma Politics Now: Joseph Robeson Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Politics Now: Joseph Robeson Interview"

Texoma Politics Now: James Hughes Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Politics Now: James Hughes Interview"

What the Tech: App of the Day—Kitchen Stories

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Kitchen Stories"

Smith's Gardentown ready for fall fun with pumpkin patch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smith's Gardentown ready for fall fun with pumpkin patch"

House Armed Service Committee launches investigation into domestic violence in military

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Armed Service Committee launches investigation into domestic violence in military"

Hardeman Co. drug bust leads to more arrest in Oklahoma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hardeman Co. drug bust leads to more arrest in Oklahoma"

Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors"

Quilting tradition sewed into the fabric of WF through sequential event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quilting tradition sewed into the fabric of WF through sequential event"

Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Names released in WFPD bust on illicit massage parlors"