Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video Center
Hispanic Heritage Month
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
MSU political science professor shares insights on President Trump impeachment inquiry
Texomans get sweet treat at Downtown WF Halloween event
As Halloween wraps up, Christmas Magic makes way to Fallstown
Man involved with ID theft up to 30-victims sentenced on more of many charges
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Cole, Rendon among 131 free agents on market
Top Stories
Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns each suspended 2 games
Cardinals RB David Johnson inactive with ankle injury
$2 million Juvenile tops opening day of Breeders’ Cup
Nats-Astros World Series goes 7 games but third-least viewed
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Spirit Snap Shots
Top Stories
High School Football: Aubrey vs Iowa Park – October 25, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Burkburnett vs Hirschi – October 25, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Quanah vs Munday – October 25, 2019
High School Football: Benjamin vs Throckmorton – October 25, 2019
High School Football: Callisburg vs Holliday – October 25, 2019
High School Football: Crowell vs Northside – October 25, 2019
Contests
Cutest Kid In Costume
Turkey Day Giveaway
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Daily Pledge
Veterans Voices
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
Breast Cancer Awareness
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Top Stories
Get your vehicle winter ready
Top Stories
Laser cataract surgery in Wichita Falls
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
download
What the Tech: Update iPhone to newest iOS
Recent Videos
As Halloween wraps up, Christmas Magic makes way to Fallstown
Video
Halloween fun continues across Texoma
Video
Texomans get sweet treat at Downtown WF Halloween event
Video
Texomans get sweet treat at Downtown WF Halloween event
Video
Breast cancer: Shifting demographics show need for early screening
Video
MSU political science professor shares insights on President Trump impeachment inquiry
Video
Man uses machete to defend against neighbor
Video
Ex-wife of former WF Laborer Union official also sentence in embezzlement scheme
Video
Vernon man receives 75 years for unlawful gun possession
Video
Halloween fun continues across Texoma
Video
K9 heroes in training
Video
Court rules Colorado police won't pay compensation after destroying a family's home during their pursuit of a shoplifting suspect.
Video