As Halloween wraps up, Christmas Magic makes way to Fallstown Video

Halloween fun continues across Texoma Video

Texomans get sweet treat at Downtown WF Halloween event Video

Texomans get sweet treat at Downtown WF Halloween event Video

Breast cancer: Shifting demographics show need for early screening Video

MSU political science professor shares insights on President Trump impeachment inquiry Video

Man uses machete to defend against neighbor Video

Ex-wife of former WF Laborer Union official also sentence in embezzlement scheme Video

Vernon man receives 75 years for unlawful gun possession Video

Halloween fun continues across Texoma Video

K9 heroes in training Video