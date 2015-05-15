Early Action

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video Center
Hispanic Heritage Month
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Why Trump asked Ukraine’s president about ‘CrowdStrike’
WFISD teacher solves translation issue with innovation
WF couple accepts plea bargain in child abuse case
Space station’s 2 women prep for 1st all-female spacewalk
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Stanton still out, Hicks moved up to 3rd in Yanks’ order
Top Stories
Soccer star Rapinoe, boxer Shields win sportswomen of year
Atlanta businessman spared prison in college hoops scandal
APNewsBreak: Liberty to play at Barclays starting in 2020
Wizards sign Beal to 2-year, $72 million extension
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
Top Ten Plays of the Week: October 13, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Chillicothe vs Northside – October 11, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Windthorst vs Archer City – October 11, 2019
High School Football: Ranger vs Petrolia – October 11, 2019
High School Football: Seymour vs Olney – October 11, 2019
High School Football: Knox City vs Crowell – October 11, 2019
Contests
Turkey Day Giveaway
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Daily Pledge
Veterans Voices
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
Breast Cancer Awareness
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Top Stories
Laser cataract surgery in Wichita Falls
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Early Action
State Track and Field Meet: May 15, 2015- Early Action
Recent Videos
Kellog's all together cereal
Video
get paid to test out luxury homes
Video
Get paid to watch 30 disney movies
Video
No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting
Video
High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs
Video
Texoma Brick heads
Video
Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19
Video
Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally
Video
Insurance fraud plead
Video
Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift
Video
Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs.
Video
Robo Calls
Video