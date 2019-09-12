"Elliot the Elk"

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls/Kickapoo
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Washington D.C. Bureau
Hispanic Heritage Month
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
Weird News
Live Stream
Report It
Top Stories
Under US pressure Mexico shifts immigration policy
Wally the duck flies back home
The Latest: US begins tough new policy on asylum seekers
Friendly elk hangs out with hunters
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
AP Top 25 Podcast: How is Fox’s new pregame show doing?
Top Stories
USOPC working on plan to improve life for Olympic athletes
OBJ says former Browns DC Williams told players to hurt him
7 years after 2nd ‘retirement,’ Clijsters returns to tennis
Baffert: Justify’s positive test came from contaminated food
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
High School Football: Perrin-Whitt vs Knox City – September 6, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Benjamin vs Chillicothe – September 6, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Altus vs Vernon – September 6, 2019
High School Football: Woodson vs Northside – September 6, 2019
High School Football: Bridgeport vs Bowie – September 6, 2019
High School Football: Saint Jo vs Gold-Burg – September 6, 2019
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Senior Focus
Cool Down Texoma
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Top Stories
Texoma Gives 2019
Lifestyle
The Mel Robbins Show
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Top Stories
Dieting app for kids sparks controversy
Top Stories
It’s Clear the Shelters weekend
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
"Elliot the Elk"
Friendly elk hangs out with hunters
Recent Videos
Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-12-19
Video
Texoma Gives with Tyler Manning
Video
What the Tech: What's included in iOS 13
Video
Child Care Partners officials host Texoma Gives preview party
Video
Texoma school districts prepare for flu season
Video
WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell
Video
Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K
Video
Nonprofit officials eagerly await Texoma Gives 2019
Video
Man connected to multiple robberies, home invasions, shootings indicted on new home invasion charge
Video
First responders honored with 'Star of Texas' recognition at state Capitol
Video
WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell
Video
Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K
Video