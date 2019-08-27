Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Keep Us Local
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
Weird News
Live Stream
Report It
Top Stories
DPS investigating deadly accident outside of Scotland
Burkburnett ISD superintendent, Tylor Chaplin, selected as a finalist for SOTY award
Cybersecurity pros say more needs to be done to keep devices secure
Lake levels are dropping
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Jones returns from injury
Top Stories
Torres and Ford stay hot as Yankees top Mariners 5-4
Federer drops 1st set of US Open before winning in 4
LEADING OFF: Verlander vs Morton, Cubs and Mets get wild
Brooksby, Berdych face decisions on futures after US Open
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
Friday Night Football Preview: 2019 Graham Steers
Top Stories
Friday Night Football Preview: Iowa Park Hawks – August 24, 2019
Top Stories
Friday Night Football preview: 2019 Henrietta Bearcats
High School Volleyball: Guyer at Rider & City View at Burkburnett – August 20, 2019
High School Volleyball: Notre Dame at Vernon – August 12, 2019
Top Ten Plays of the Week: August 11, 2019
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Cutest Pet Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Senior Focus
Cool Down Texoma
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Top Stories
Texoma Gives 2019
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Top Stories
Dieting app for kids sparks controversy
Top Stories
It’s Clear the Shelters weekend
Blue light exposure may be messing with your sleep
Experience the Visiting Angels difference
North Central Texas College (Pt2) – Education Matters 2019
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
embeded
Cybersecurity pros say more needs to be done to keep devices secure