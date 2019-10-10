Erma Olivas

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Border Report
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video Center
Hispanic Heritage Month
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
On The Bright Side
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Baker creates wedding cake in shape, size of deer
Mom finally allowed to kiss baby born without skin, 10 months after birth
Knife in grandmother’s underwear leads to prison sentence
A sick baby. A worried mom. Diagnosis: Abuse?
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
From 106 wins to early defeat, Dodgers fall short again
Top Stories
Rampant Belgium becomes 1st team to qualify for Euro 2020
NLCS surprise: Top 2 teams out, leaving Cards vs Nats
Tough call: Is offense or defense worse for Dolphins?
Simone Biles wins 5th all-around title at gymnastics worlds
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
High School Football: Gold-Burg vs Woodson – October 4, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Holliday vs City View – October 4, 2019
Top Stories
High School Football: Motley County vs Knox City – October 4, 2019
High School Football: Roby vs Benjamin – October 4, 2019
High School Football: Bryson vs Crowell – October 4, 2019
High School Football: Archer City vs Chico – October 4, 2019
Contests
First Freeze
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Daily Pledge
Veterans Voices
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
Breast Cancer Awareness
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Erma Olivas
Knife in grandmother’s underwear leads to prison sentence
Recent Videos
Former Arizona official accused of illegally bringing pregnant women into the U.S. to give birth, then pressuring them into illegal adoptions.
Video
Friends purchase billboard overlooking coworkers office for massive birthday prank.
Video
Memory Card Murder: Woman makes shocking discovery of SD card containing video of a homicide
Video
Family reunited with toddler taken from their Orlando apartment at gunpoint earlier this week.
Video
Tray’vean Jones
Video
SENSETIVE CONTENT WARNING- Prosecutors: 16-year-old stabbed newborn
Video
An 8-year-old Colorado boy comes back from a summer at Grandma's house with a new talent after Grandma introduced him to Bob Ross.
Video
CFA employee Virginia
Video
PlayStation 5
Video
Uber Pets
Video
Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-10-19
Video
City finalizing development agreement for MPEC convention hotel
Video