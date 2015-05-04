Euthanized

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Car charging

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Car charging"

WF couple accepts plea bargain in child abuse case

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF couple accepts plea bargain in child abuse case"

WCSO honors deputies who embody spirit of law enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "WCSO honors deputies who embody spirit of law enforcement"

Deputies' actions honored 5-years after life-saving deputy-involved shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies' actions honored 5-years after life-saving deputy-involved shooting"

Musicians return to celebrate Electra Grand Theatre for weekend event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Musicians return to celebrate Electra Grand Theatre for weekend event"

Saint Jo theater brings back roarin' '20s feel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saint Jo theater brings back roarin' '20s feel"

New restaurant breaks ground in Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "New restaurant breaks ground in Wichita Falls"

WFISD teacher solves translation issue with innovation

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD teacher solves translation issue with innovation"

Former Clinics of North Texas employee on probation again for fraud case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Clinics of North Texas employee on probation again for fraud case"

Humane Society of Wichita Co. in need of donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Humane Society of Wichita Co. in need of donations"

Kellog's all together cereal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kellog's all together cereal"

get paid to test out luxury homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "get paid to test out luxury homes"