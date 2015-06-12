Lawton, WF Chambers of Commerce officials talk 2020 economic growth plans Video

Texoma officials to recognize 'Imagine a Day Without Water' to emphasize conservation Video

Prop 4 would make it harder for Texas to implement personal income tax Video

Search for 90-pound Texoma tortoise sparks social media storm Video

WFPD investigates church vandalism Video

UPDATE: 32 animals seized from Wichita Co. residence Video

4-year-old saves drowning sister Video

Pure Horror: Blood flood fills Iowa family's basement! Video

Fighting For Their Flag: Family Takes On HOA Video

Animals taken from Iowa Park home, Silent clips, compiled Video

Animals taken from Iowa Park Home vid8 Video