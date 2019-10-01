1  of  2
Breaking News
Judge Barney Fudge retires Amber Guyger found guilty of murder at trial in fatal shooting of neighbor Botham Jean

florida heat

Recent Videos

US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection

Thumbnail for the video titled "US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection"

78th District Judge Barney Fudge retires

Thumbnail for the video titled "78th District Judge Barney Fudge retires"

Experts talk impacts of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts talk impacts of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy"

Heroic Dog Saves Owner From Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heroic Dog Saves Owner From Fire"

Breast cancer awarness TCCU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast cancer awarness TCCU"

Sulphur Springs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sulphur Springs"

Birthdays & Anniversary 10-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 10-1-19"

Bingo is back in WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bingo is back in WF"

Trump Rally in Dallas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump Rally in Dallas"

What The Tech: hearing aid technology

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: hearing aid technology"

More than 3,000 Montague Co. residents affected by TNMP planned outage

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 3,000 Montague Co. residents affected by TNMP planned outage"

WF mother charged with faking son's medical condition for attention

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF mother charged with faking son's medical condition for attention"