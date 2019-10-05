fuel hauler

What the Tech: App of the Day—MadeFire Comics Video

Local children's book features Wichita Falls landmarks Video

Texomans ready to Race for the Cure Saturday Video

Folks file into Bridwell Ag Center for three-day horse expo Video

Investigation underway after Marine reserve vet dies from injuries sustained at Rednecks with Paychecks Video

MSU officials to develop vaping specific program to educate students Video

Miami University in Ohio suspends all fraternities Video

Shot of a lifetime: backwards buzzer-beater! Video

NCSU professor, NBC News Video

Firedog NBC Video

Cat vs snake NBC news Video