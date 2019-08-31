1  of  2
Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa Mass shooting in Odessa: here’s what we know

hazmat incident

Recent Videos

13th annual Blues Ball a stage for bands, volunteer fireman fundraising

Thumbnail for the video titled "13th annual Blues Ball a stage for bands, volunteer fireman fundraising"

Lawton church pastor receives prestigious award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton church pastor receives prestigious award"

Volunteers offer ‘much-needed’ help for Whispers of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers offer ‘much-needed’ help for Whispers of Hope"

Native Texoman living in Midland reacts to mass shooting 1 mile from home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Native Texoman living in Midland reacts to mass shooting 1 mile from home"

Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale"

Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year"

Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz"

Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community"

Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step"

Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase"