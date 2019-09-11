indictment

Man connected to multiple robberies, home invasions, shootings indicted on new home invasion charge Video

First responders honored with 'Star of Texas' recognition at state Capitol Video

WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell Video

Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K Video

Fort Sill Army Post observes Sept. 11 with special training for new trainees Video

Remembering 9/11 Video

Backdoor theatre interview Video

2019 9/11 5k memorial run Video

Apple iPhone 11 Video

911 memorial 5k run Video

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-11-19 Video