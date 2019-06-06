About Texas Pump and Equipment

Texas Pump & Equipment is the Southwestern Agent for Wanner Engineering Hydra-Cell Diaphragm Pumps and Valves. They offer new Hydra-Cell Pumps and parts as well as a full-service repair and rebuilding facility. Texas Pump also assembles pump unit skids complete with electric motors and guards. Most pumps are offered in direct and/or belt drive units. All Hydra-Cell accessories such as Hydra-Oil and spare parts kit, c-face adapters and all individual pump parts are in stock ready for shipment.

In addition to Hydra-Cell diaphragm pumps, Texas Pump also many other types of pumps such as centrifugal, submersible well, sewage and effluent, single and multi-stage centrifugal and gear pumps. Access our Product Page to see all the latest models offered.

Texas Pump and Equipment

207 U.S. Hwy. 281

Wichita Falls, TX 76310

1-800-234-1384

Web: http://www.texaspump.com/

