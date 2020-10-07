Skip to content
Wichita Falls
90°
Putin sends a mixed message on US election, hedging his bets
67 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County, surpassing previous single-day high, total now 2,118
United Regional Health Care System CEO to serve on highest AHA policymaking body
Gov. Greg Abbott announces bars in Texas can reopen
Mel Reid hopes to keep the party going at Women’s PGA
Pandemic limiting what NFL players can do on their off weeks
Brady, Buccaneers look to keep rolling when they meet Bears
A moment of rest finally arrives at the NBA Finals
Indians’ Francona underwent surgeries during health scare
High School Volleyball: Nocona vs City View – October 6, 2020
High School Volleyball: Hirschi vs Burkburnett – October 6, 2020
High School Volleyball: Rider vs Wylie – October 6, 2020
High School Volleyball: Notre Dame vs Wichita Christian – October 6, 2020
High School Volleyball: Christ Academy vs Hawley – October 6, 2020
Athlete of the week: James Coleman – October 5, 2020
Desmond – 10-06-20
Javier – 09-22-20
Jessica- 09-08-20
Real Estate Minute – 10-01-2020
The latest technology in disinfecting
Real Estate Minute – 09-24-2020
Reclaim your life
Texas Senate
3 ways to watch the Cornyn-Hegar Texas Senate debate Friday
Video
Cornyn and Hegar: Which candidate are more people searching for?
Video
67 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County, surpassing previous single-day high, total now 2,118
Auto Racing Challenge
WFPD: Wife confronts husband with frying pan, hits with brick after looking at phone
Texas Ranger: Woman took off clothes for alleged medical researcher
Karat Bar & Bistro employee arrested for alleged embezzlement
67 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County, surpassing previous single-day high, total now 2,118
United Regional Health Care System CEO to serve on highest AHA policymaking body
Gov. Greg Abbott announces bars in Texas can reopen
