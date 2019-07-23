Texoma Country Morning 7-23-19 4

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls/Kickapoo
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texoma Politics Now
Texas Politics
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Keep Us Local
Interviews
Brain Teaser
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Touring Texoma
Weird News
Live Stream
Report It
Top Stories
Man sentenced in hit and run that killed a Wichita Falls man in New Mexico
Senate confirms Army veteran Mark Esper secretary of defense
Naked man shown on surveillance camera buying coffee in VT shop
Trump continues attacks on Congresswoman at teen summit
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Towercam
Get FREE Text Alerts
Sports
Local Sports
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Auto Racing
Golf
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Shaun White pushes forward on Olympic skateboarding track
Top Stories
Caleb Ewan posts 2nd Tour stage win in suffocating heat
Top Stories
China’s Sun wins 200 free via DQ, gets shunned on podium
Panik’s double caps 3-run 8th as Giants rally past Cubs 5-4
Twins hit 5 homers, turn triple play in 8-6 win vs Yankees
LEADING OFF: Bumgarner starts for Giants, Paddack vs Alonso
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
Division II Six-Man All-Star Football Game- July 13, 2019
Top Stories
TSMCA Boy’s Basketball All-Star Game- July 13, 2019
Top Stories
TSMCA Girl’s Basketball All-Star Game- July 13, 2019
Division I Six-Man All-Star Football Game- July 12, 2019
Six-Man All-Star Football Preview- July 10, 2019
Sports Sunday Interview: Tinaye Mubvumba and Nate Nicolas- July 7, 2019
Contests
Cutest Pet Contest
Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
TV Schedule
Community
Events Calendar
Cool Down Texoma
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Gas Buddy
Hometown Heroes
Obituaries
Tuesday’s Child
Lifestyle
Healthcast
Healthy You
Buy Local Texoma
Education Matters
Talking Texoma
Taste of Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Texoma Pros
What the Tech
Top Stories
Don’t wait to make healthy choices – study says health in younger years tied to heart risks later in life
Top Stories
Archer City ISD – Education Matters 2019
Burkburnett ISD – Education Matters 2019
Electra ISD – Education Matters 2019
North Central Texas College – Education Matters 2019
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get FREE Text Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
New restaurant coming to Wichita Falls
Texoma Country Morning 7-23-19 4
Texoma Country
Posted:
Jul 23, 2019 / 08:47 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 23, 2019 / 08:47 AM CDT
Don’t Miss
Cutest Pet Contest
Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Latest News
New restaurant coming to Wichita Falls
WFPD Arrest Two on Burglary Charges
One year away from the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics
More Local News