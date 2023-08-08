Applications for Baby Bowl 2023 are now open! Voting lasts from Aug. 24 through Sept. 7.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Baby Bowl 2023 is officially a go!

Texoma parents are encouraged to sign up their toddlers, aged 12 to 24 months, for Baby Bowl 2023, a fundraiser hosted by Child Care Partners for the annual Texoma Gives event that raises money for the nonprofit’s services and scholarship fund.

Child Care Partners, a nonprofit that provides safe childcare to children in need, is now accepting applications for the fundraising event, they said in a press release.

The Baby Bowl, which is described as a mix between a pageant and the Puppy Bowl by the nonprofit, will allow parents to enter their toddlers in a competitive photo shoot to raise money for the nonprofit.

Voting will begin online on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, and will end on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

On the final day of voting, competing toddlers will gather at the official Baby Bowl Kickoff, where the toddler with the most votes will win a Jeep Power Wheel sponsored by Foundation Automotive.

Parents can also participate in an additional $10 raffle for a chance to win a burn pit and a tailgate cookout, both sponsored by the Burn Shop.

According to the nonprofit, this fundraising event is integral in helping Child Care Partners reach their annual donation goal of $500,000.

To learn how you and your toddler can compete in Baby Bowl 2023, visit the nonprofit’s website or their Facebook page.