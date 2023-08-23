TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The eighth annual Texoma Gives is right around the corner, but thanks to its Early Giving program, participants can begin donating as early as Thursday morning.

Texoma Gives’ Early Giving program will begin tonight at midnight, August 24, 2023, and will run through the initiative’s official start date of September 7, 2023.

With this program, organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation, donors will have an early opportunity to positively impact 239 nonprofits in the area, according to Chairperson Michael Stanford.

Stanford says participants can visit the organization’s website to donate and view prizes and sponsorships.

Based on the success of last year’s Texoma Gives, which significantly bolstered the service provided by nonprofits in the community, Stanford said that this year’s fundraising goal is $2 million.

According to the website, Texoma Gives provides an online location for community members to find and support nonprofits whose missions align with their own. The organization also said that monetary gifts help make nonprofits stronger, and stronger nonprofits help make our community stronger.

To further fund and raise awareness of valuable nonprofits in the area, visit Texoma Gives’ website to give early.