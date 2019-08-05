Less Talk. More Action.

Mel Robbins has spent the past decade coaching, elevating, and motivating millions of people around the world. Her practical, no-nonsense advice, and life strategies provide tangible results and skills to push through the everyday challenges we all face. The Mel Robbins Show is a daily destination to understand what holds you back and to give you the action plans needed to get the life you deserve.

My favorite part of every speech, every book signing, and every social media post is meeting YOU. This moment was captured in Vegas right after I got off stage and it explains why I work as hard as I do. Knowing that in some small way, the advice I’m sharing is having a positive impact on YOU and your family’s life is the fuel that drives me. And, it also gives me the confidence to put myself out there in bigger and bigger ways.

You make me so positive. I’m positive that you can change your life. I’m positive that you can heal your family. I’m positive that you can overcome the changes you are facing and find the courage and strength to heal yourself. And that’s why I’m launching this show, because I’m positive that together we can inspire each other to create the lives we desire and deserve.