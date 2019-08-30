Get tickets to the Mel Robbins Show

(NEXSTAR) — “The Mel Robbins Show,” is a new one-hour syndicated talk show hosted by author and speaker Mel Robbins, premiering on Sept. 16.

You can watch the show live, in person! The show is being filmed at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City, and the best part is tickets are free! To get tickets and information about the show, CLICK HERE.

Robbins has spent the past decade coaching, elevating, and motivating millions of people around the world. Her practical, no-nonsense advice, and life strategies provide tangible results and skills to push through the everyday challenges we all face. The Mel Robbins Show is a daily destination to understand what holds you back and to give you the action plans needed to get the life you deserve.