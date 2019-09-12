SNEAK PEEK: The shocking twist during episode 1 of ‘The Mel Robbins Show’

The Mel Robbins Show
Posted: / Updated:

It is so UNBELIEVABLY bananas, the first episode!

I cry during it. I’m laughing hysterically. There’s surprises.

Mel Robbins, host of “The Mel Robbins Show”

The first episode of “The Mel Robbins” show is an entire show dedicated to how to bring her best-selling book “The 5 Second Rule” to life.

“You meet people in real life who are using it,” she explained in our one-on-one interview. “For example, a woman who hadn’t left her house in two years, who used ‘The 5 Second Rule’ to beat her agoraphobia, lose 140 pounds, and now she’s running marathons.”

Robbins’ book and TEDx talk propelled her to fame and for the last five+ years, she’s traveled around the world giving motivational speeches at different events and conferences. She became the most sought-after female speaker.

“The Mel Robbins Show” premieres September 16th.

WATCH: We talked to Mel Robbins one-on-one ahead of Sept. 16 show premiere

Why should you tune in?

“You should tune in because this is a show for you. Every other show on air is a show for celebrities or a show about the news, or a show about people’s opinions,” Robbins added. “We are thinking about you, and what you’re going through, and what issues you’re dealing with, and what you’re talking about at your kitchen table.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Registered sex offender back in jail on more sexual abuse charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Registered sex offender back in jail on more sexual abuse charges"

Wally the Duck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wally the Duck"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-12-19"

Texoma Gives with Tyler Manning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives with Tyler Manning"

What the Tech: What's included in iOS 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: What's included in iOS 13"

Child Care Partners officials host Texoma Gives preview party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child Care Partners officials host Texoma Gives preview party"

Texoma school districts prepare for flu season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma school districts prepare for flu season"

WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell"

Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K"

Nonprofit officials eagerly await Texoma Gives 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nonprofit officials eagerly await Texoma Gives 2019"

Man connected to multiple robberies, home invasions, shootings indicted on new home invasion charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man connected to multiple robberies, home invasions, shootings indicted on new home invasion charge"

First responders honored with 'Star of Texas' recognition at state Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders honored with 'Star of Texas' recognition at state Capitol"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News