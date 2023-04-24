THROCKMORTON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Ahead of the upcoming local elections, registered voters can head to the polls early to cast their ballots early for the races affecting the communities they live in ahead of Election Day on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

In Throckmorton County, registered voters must vote in the polling location associated with their election. For example, Throckmorton CISD voters must vote in Throckmorton, and Woodson ISD voters must vote in Woodson.

For more information on voting and elections in Throckmorton County, visit the Throckmorton County Election Webpage or call (940) 849-8825.

Please find the available polling locations and hours of operations for early voting in Throckmorton County below:

Throckmorton CISD Board Room

College Street 210 College Street

Throckmorton, Texas, 76483 Monday, April 24 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 27 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 28 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29 — Closed

— Closed Sunday, April 30 — Closed

— Closed Monday, May 1 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Woodson ISD Administration Office

Hill Street 207 East Hill Street

Woodson, Texas, 76491 Monday, April 24 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 28 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29 — Closed

— Closed Sunday, April 30 — Closed

— Closed Monday, May 1 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

