THROCKMORTON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is Election Day for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polling locations in all counties will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

You must be in line at a polling location by 7 p.m. in order to cast your vote. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be given the ability to vote.

In Throckmorton County, registered voters from any precinct can vote at any polling location in Throckmorton County, regardless of whether or not they live within the same precinct as the polling location.

For more information on voting and elections in Throckmorton County, visit the Throckmorton County Election Webpage or call (940) 849-8825.

Please find the available polling locations on Election Day in Throckmorton County below:

First Baptist Church Throckmorton 211 North Minter Avenue – Conference Room

Throckmorton, Texas 76483 North Minter Avenue Woodson City Hall 211 North Highway 183

Woodson, Texas 76491 US Route 183 Depot Library 120 East Chestnut Street

Throckmorton, Texas 76483 Chestnut Street First Baptist Church Elbert 6290 Highway 79

Elbert, Texas 76372 Texas Highway 79

Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX/KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first. We are Your Local Election Headquarters.

For the latest election results, download our app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather, and more, subscribe to our newsletter.