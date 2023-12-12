GRANDFIELD (KFDX/KJTL) — The school bus driver severely injured in the Tillman County fatal crash in early December has seen an improvement in his condition, family members said.

Following an emergency trauma surgery on Monday night, December 11, 2023, James Jackson is awake but still has several surgeries left in his future.

According to Grandfield Independent School District’s superintendent, David Stout, who has been in close communication with Jackson’s mother, Jackson needed surgery to repair his aorta as the impact from the crash nearly damaged it completely.

Doctors also had to remove his colon to better assess the damage, and on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, he’ll have another surgery to get that all put back together.

And, later this week, doctors hope to work their way down to Jackson’s legs to begin additional repairs and healing.

Jackson also suffered a collapsed lung, leading doctors to insert a chest tube.

On the bright side, his mother shared that Jackson has been able to look at his family, squeeze their hands and wiggle his toes, all positive signs.