TILLMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the identity of the driver of the pick-up truck that crashed into a Grandfield School Bus is still unknown.

The pick-up truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday morning, December 11, 2023, while the 11 passengers on the school bus were sent to the hospital.

All 10 students have been released from the hospital, while the bus driver, 35-year-old James E. Jackson, is still at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, recovering.

First responders all across Texoma made all the difference in the outcome of this situation.

“All the local first responders go running out there and found, of course, a horrific car wreck,” Grandfield Independent School District’s superintendent, David Stout, said.

“We had response from other counties, other communities from Frederick to Devol, Randlett, Waurika,” Grandfield City Manager Curtis Whittington said.

Even nearby residents raced to the scene.

“I’m told that a couple of farmers nearby saw that, went over and hooked up to the bus with a chain, and pulled our bus away from the burning vehicle,” Stout said.

The scary sight all unfolded Monday morning just west of Grandfield on US-70.

A pick-up truck collided with a school bus that Stout said was just traveling its regular route.

“Our kids go to Frederick every day,” Stout said. “These kids are in the vocational-technical program in Frederick, so this bus of 10 kids goes to Frederick every day.”

The driver of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene, while the others were rushed to nearby Texoma hospitals. Grandfield officials said it’s a miracle things didn’t turn out worse.

“At this time, all 10 of the kids have been reviewed through the medical facilities, and they’ve all been released,” Stout said. “The bus driver himself was actually flown to United Regional in Wichita Falls, and they have since flown him to John Peter Smith.”

While everyone is hoping for a full recovery, it’s thanks to the first responders and medical staff that the driver even has a fighting chance.

“All of these people are heroes, and we appreciate everything that they did,” Stout said.

“So everybody in Grandfield has been touched today by the events that happened four miles west of town,” Whittington said.

School will continue as normal on Tuesday, December 12, Stout said.