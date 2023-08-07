WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Texoma native Stacia Haynie is returning home to serve this community in a major way: as the next president of MSU Texas.

“It’s wonderful to be back, and Dorothy certainly had it right,” MSU president Stacia Haynie said. “There is no place like home.”

Haynie is originally from Henrietta, and as an MSU graduate herself, she said this opportunity means the world to her.

“It is incredible to be returning to my alma mater,” she continued. “I started here as a student worker in the president’s office and had the privilege of working with President John Barker and President Lou Rodriguez, so to be able to follow iconic leaders and return here is truly a full circle moment.”

At MSU, she earned her bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in political science. She returned following a 33-year tenure at Louisiana State University where she served in various capacities and in countless academic endeavors and achievements, all of which she said prepared her for the role of president at Midwestern.

“My goal as president is to be here every day, all day, to support the amazingly-talented faculty and incredible students who call us home,” Haynie said.

As the fall semester approaches quickly, she said she is excited to get to work both on campus and in this community.

“To be sure that the talent of our students that are graduating on a daily basis stay here in our community so that we are the economic driver for the future of North Texas,” Haynie said. “There is no energy like a fall semester on a college campus. To be able to engage with our students and engage with our faculty in just a few weeks? I can’t wait.”

You can read more about President Haynie by clicking here. Classes start August 28, 2023, for MSU students.