WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The project to build Lake Ringgold has been in the works for a great number of years— long before a setback late last month.

The administrative judge in Austin who presided over hearings for a permit recommended the state deny the application.

Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber, and company, believe they will still find a way to make the project happen.

2011, the beginning of a historic drought for Wichita Falls, further fueled the desire to fund a project for additional water.

According to Russell Schreiber, heavy research shows Lake Ringgold is the optimal location for additional water.

The city won’t back down from building it.

“That decision has not been made yet, and we’re certainly going to pursue that option to its fullest potential,” said Schreiber.

Emails from city manager Darron Leiker surfaced noting Lake Ringgold would provide more than enough water supply.

That was the lead factor in the judge’s recommendation to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to deny the proposal.

“We’ve always known that Ringgold will ultimately produce and provide additional water for the city,” said Schreiber. “There will be stored water there for us as we continue to grow and develop and as industry comes to the city we will have water stored, banked, if you will.”

Further, Schreiber stated the city dotted every “i” and crossed every “t” on their end.

Ultimately, their permit does not live and die by the judge’s notes.

“The city’s application met all the requirements of the TCEQ in the state water rights application process,” said Schreiber. “The TCEQ says, yes, you’ve made it all. We’ve issued a permit. We, along with TCEQ, will file our exceptions to that judge’s ruling. The TCEQ will ultimately make the final decision.”

Schreiber says this is an on-going litigation process.

