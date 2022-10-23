WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest affidavit gives new information about Jorge Gonzalez’s murder.

According to the affidavit, on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 4:51 p.m., Wichita Falls Police were dispatched to a convenience store at 711 Central Freeway for a gunshot victim. The officers located the victim, Jorge Gonzalez, dead from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and head.

Chavez

Eyewitnesses at the scene provided information about what had happened. Information gathered during the investigation indicated Gonzalez was in a physical disturbance with Adan Chavez around 8 a.m. The report said the two men were in a fight on North Eighth Street where several people were involved. Several witnesses said they heard Chavez say he was going to get a gun and come back.

At 9:59 a.m., police responded to Gonzalez’s address on North Eighth Street to speak to family members about someone in a white Chevrolet truck causing problems. At 10:38 a.m., officers were dispatched to the same area for a report of gunshots but did not find any victims or damage.

At 2:58 p.m., police were sent back to North Eighth Street to speak with Gonzalez’s family because they found their house had been shot multiple times. Police found multiple cartridge casings at the scene.

At 4:51 p.m., officers were sent to the scene of the murder in the parking lot of 711 Central Freeway. Eyewitnesses said Jorge Gonzalez was in the parking lot with Adan Chavez who was in a white Chevrolet truck with another person. Gonzalez exchanged words with Chavez as if they wanted to fight.

The witnesses said Chavez got out of the truck and retrieved a firearm from a cooler in the pickup’s bed. Witnesses said Gonzalez saw Chavez retrieve the gun and told him to leave the gun alone and fight him. The witnesses said Chavez shot Gonzalez multiple times before getting back in the truck and forcing the driver to take him a short distance away where he fled on foot.

Cartridge casings were collected at the scene and live cartridges were collected from inside the truck after the witness returned to the scene. The report noted the caliber of the cartridges was the same as those found at the scene of the deadly conduct incident earlier at Gonzalez’s residence. Two eyewitnesses identified Chavez as the person who shot Gonzalez. Police also located a cooler in the bed of the truck.

On October 22, 2022, a search warrant for an address in the 1100 block of Rowland Road was obtained. Chavez was arrested and charged with murder.

Hughes said Chavez also had a federal arrest warrant for Human Smuggling. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, his bond was set at $1 million by a judge. He was also placed on federal hold by U.S. marshals.