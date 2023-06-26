WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new candidate announced his run for city council Monday evening.

Mike Battaglino is throwing his hat in the ring for District 4, currently occupied by Tim Brewer, who will not seek re-election.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Battaglino made his announcement at the American Legion Post #169. He says if elected, he hopes to unite the city with MSU, WFISD, Sheppard Air Force Base, United Regional, the Chamber of Commerce, and Downtown Wichita Falls Development to make Wichita Falls the best it can be, and he believes his time in the military will be his greatest asset.

“My life has been committed to service. That’s when I joined the United States Air Force in 2005, separated in 2013. I continued to serve as a civil servant for the past ten years, and after going through the inaugural Citizens Academy in 2021, it was a no-brainer,” Battaglino said. “I knew I needed to serve the City of Wichita Falls on City Council. I would continue to embody the core values that I’ve taken in this form in my Air Force career, so integrity and service before self and excellence in all we do.”

As for why he loves the city, he said, “Wichita Falls has an energy about it that you can feel, that is palpable, and when you meet someone here, you make lifetime friends. There’s so many things you can do with a five-minute drive. You feel safe. You feel like ‘this is where I want to be.'”

The 2023 general election will be held on November 7, 2023.

To stay updated on Battaglino’s campaign, follow his Facebook page.