OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL)— An Altus man is dead after suffering from a collision on 7:10 p.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023, in Oklahoma.

The crash was investigated by Trooper Colby Sander, who said Charles McDowell, 37, was driving a 2003 Chevy Impala. While traveling on US-183, McDowell struck Amy Lemons, 38, when he crossed left of the center lane. Lemons was driving a 2008 Chevy Silverado.

Lemons was traveling with Michael Martin, 40, and two juveniles who were all admitted to the hospital after sustaining internal injuries in the wreck.

McDowell, an Altus, Oklahoma native, was pronounced dead on the scene.