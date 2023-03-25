AUSTIN (KXAN) – An Amber Alert was issued Saturday by the Texas Department of Public Safety regarding a child abduction.

The Everman Police Department said it was searching for Noel Rodriguez-Alverez, a Hispanic, 6-year-old boy with black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

In connection to the abduction, police are looking for 37-year-old Cindy Cecilia Rodriguez-Singh, a 5’00” Hispanic woman weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eye. Police also said she has tattoos across her chest.

DPS said the suspect was last seen in Everman, Texas, and was driving a gray 2012 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Texas license plate number PLS7091.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction should call the Everman Police Department at 817-293-2923.