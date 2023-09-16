CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Nothing says Fall like Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Friday night football and corn mazes. For the latter, look no further than Morath Orchard in Charlie, Texas, which opened its maze for the season on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

This year’s baseball-themed corn maze is six and a half acres, and in addition to the maze, there’s also a large selection of games, including tether ball, giant Jenga and Connect Four and corn hole.

For those who want to do a little produce shopping, the orchard also has homegrown pumpkins and canned and baked goods for sale.

Orchard employee Kole Skipper said the maze is a big hit year after year, especially after some new additions.

“Yeah, so the first year we did it a few years ago, it wasn’t as busy, but the more we do it and the more it picks up, people start getting to know about it, so it does get pretty busy sometimes,” said Skipper. “Last year, we had live music, which was a big hit with the people who didn’t want to walk through the maze really. When they’re playing games and stuff, it gives people something to do.”

The corn maze will also be open Sunday, September 17 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. After that, it will then be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October.

Tickets for adults and kids 5 and over are $10. Kids 4 and under get in free.

For more on Morath Orchard, click here.