WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 20-year-old Wichita Falls man police said fired multiple shots with a stolen AR-15 style assault rifle at two people working on a house next door has been jailed on $60,000 bonds.

Tyler Forguson is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm.

Wichita Falls police responded to gunshots in the 1100 block of Harlan Avenue at about 5:45 p.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023. The two victims said a Hispanic male was firing at them with a rifle and that they had fled and parked nearby to await police.

Officers arrived at the house on Harlan and talked to a woman who came out. She told them her boyfriend, Forguson, had fired some shots at the workers and that he had anger issues and had a long day at work.

They said Forguson then said he was coming out and not to shoot him.

A search of the property turned up a spent shell near a shed. Inside the shed, police found the rifle with a round in the chamber and a loaded magazine. The gun was later found to have been reported stolen.

The workers told police their truck had been parked partly in the driveway of the house next door and that Forguson pulled in and accelerated toward them, then stopped and got out and began yelling at them. As the argument intensified, one of the workers suggested they settle the disagreement with fists, but Forguson did not want to.

The workers went back to work and said Forguson went to the shed, and he returned with the rifle pointed at them from his hip and began firing at them. That’s when the workers got in their truck and backed out in a hurry.

They say as they sped off, Forguson continued firing at them.

Officers questioned Forguson, who told them he had come home and got angry when he found the workers’ truck blocking his drive. He said he drove around it, and the workers began staring at him and the argument started.

He said he went to get the gun when one of them began revving their truck and the other came in his yard and tried to fight him.

Police said he also admitted to firing shots but said he was firing into the ground and never pointed the gun at them.